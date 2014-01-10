Chargers' Ken Whisenhunt focused on Denver Broncos

Amidst preparing to try and outscore Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt is running an interview gauntlet for head coaching jobs.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Whiz interviewed with the Detroit Lions on Thursday, will interview with the Tennessee Titans on Friday and with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
Whisenhunt told reporters Thursday the interviews aren't his main concern.
"The only thing that's important to me, to be perfectly honest with you, is getting prepared for this game and that's the work that has got my focus right now," Whisenhunt said, per the Detroit Free Press. "Everything else is secondary."
Coach Mike McCoy said he has "complete confidence" that Whisenhunt is focused on the Broncos and not overly concerned about his coordinator interviewing for a new job.
Whisenhunt has enough experience that his ability to interview with teams while game planning shouldn't be an issue. It also helps that his head coach is an offensive mind and he has a veteran quarterback to lean on.
Whiz is the leading candidate for the Lions job, according to Rapoport, and his work with Philip Rivers this season has made him highly sought after.
His work Sunday could keep out of the running for coaching jobs for at least another week or make him available come Monday.