Chargers GM Tom Telesco doesn't think Austin Ekeler situation will alter draft plans

"Like a lot of players from last year's draft, they have a full offseason in the program," the GM said. "We like Isaiah. We liked him a lot when we drafted him. He's a 225-pound running back who is 5-foot-11 and has great vision, can make people miss. He was stuck behind some players last year and he will get a chance to come in, compete and earn a job this year. We would have liked to have seen him get a little bit more run last year, but there were some other players in front of him. He's still the same talent that we saw last year. Like a lot of these players, they may earn roles more towards the middle or back end of their rookie contract, maybe not right at the beginning – which is OK, which is normal. Then, take it from there."