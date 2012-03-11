Chargers GM believes Archie pulls the Manning strings

"I don't know, and I really don't care," Smith said Sunday, according to U-T San Diego. "I concentrate on the Chargers."
You can make a strong argument Smith should care. He should care very much. The Broncos, a longtime division rival, are considered a favorite to land the four-time NFL MVP. Another AFC West neighbor, the Chiefs, are hoping to "cut that meat" with Manning as well, though that seems less likely.
Of course, Smith's Archie Bunker-act can probably be traced back to his history with the Manning family. Smith took Eli Manning first overall in the 2004 draft, but Manning patriarch Archie refused to let Eli suit up with the Bolts. Instead, Eli was traded to the Giants for No. 4 selection Philip Rivers and two other picks.
"I do wish him the best in whatever the Manning family decides," Smith said in a manner that was almost certainly facetious. "I don't know why you would ask me. And I don't know why anyone is asking Peyton. If you really want to know what's going on -- what trips he's making and where he's going to play -- call Archie."
Manning burn. Apparently, time doesn't heal all wounds.