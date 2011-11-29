Chargers, Eagles in battle to be biggest 2011 failure



Jason La Canfora NFL Network

San Diego's stumble has been shocking

The Chargers' struggles have been more shocking to me.

Philly added a lot of parts -- coaches in very unfamiliar roles and players in new schemes. That's always risky in a team sport like this, and especially so with a bizarre offseason via the lockout. Chemistry is fickle and adding a bunch of free agents means it will take a while for it to work right. Plus there were concerns about keeping Michael Vick healthy. And they faced a pretty tough schedule to boot.

But the Chargers, save for a few coaching defections, had plenty of continuity, were in a weak division, had a franchise QB and were expected to have Antonio Gates, Vincent Jackson and Marcus McNeill for a full season. Sure, they had some holes, but they at least looked like an offensive juggernaut that could win by scoring in bunches.