Chargers DC Gus Bradley, other key coordinators are '18 FAs

The most coveted defensive coordinator candidate last offseason is expected to be in the same position this offseason.
As head coaches look to revamp and fill their staffs in the coming weeks, several high-profile defensive coordinators will be available, thanks to expiring contracts.
That list includes Bradley, the Cincinnati Bengals' Paul Guenther, the Chicago Bears' Vic Fangio and the Minnesota Vikings' George Edwards, who all are unsigned for the 2018 season, according to sources.
Bradley is a surprise, as he just signed on with the Chargers this past January after three-plus seasons as the Jaguars' head coach. But he took a one-year deal in Los Angeles, and after coordinating the Chargers' No. 3-ranked scoring defense this season, Bradley could be in demand. If Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard gets a head-coaching job, Bradley's old job in Seattle is among those that could be open.
Sources previously said Fangio and Edwards also have expiring deals. Fangio is a logical candidate to join the Green Bay Packers if Dom Capers doesn't return one way or another.
Among other notable coaches with expiring contracts are Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach/passing game coordinator Matt Eberflus. Both will be strong candidates for coordinator jobs elsewhere; DeFilippo is also expected to draw interest as a head-coaching candidate.