Chargers announce they will remain at Qualcomm for '15 season

The team announced late Tuesday that it will not be exercising the lease termination clause at Qualcomm Stadium and will continue to work toward building a new stadium in San Diego.
The Bolts have resided in Qualcomm since 1967, and are looking for a new, "Super-Bowl quality stadium in San Diego." The Chargers' home has been a year-to-year issue, but each year since 2007 the team has reaffirmed its committment to San Diego.
Next year will mark the 14th consecutive year of work on a permanent stadium solution in San Diego.