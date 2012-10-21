Chargers allegedly caught using sticky substance

The San Diego Chargers are being investigated for what is potentially one of the most unsuccessful attempts at breaking the rules in NFL history.
FOX Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the Chargers were caught using an illegal "stickum-type" substance against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com and NFL Network that the league still is gathering facts. The Chargers issued the following statement: "We are aware of the inquiry and are cooperating fully with the league."