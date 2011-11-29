Changes in Jacksonville won't stop with firing of Del Rio

It seems Jack Del Rio kind of lost control of his team at the end there, what with some of the play-calling issues. I do think this is a better team than the record indicates, so don't be surprised to see this change create a positive impact, at least in the short term. The Jaguars could be trouble for their opponents these final five games. As for the sale of the team, Wayne Weaver wanted to get out of there, so having a new owner in place who wants to be there is good for the franchise.