Chandler Jones, Josh Gordon lead standout rookies this season

We talk about rookie quarterbacks ad nauseam, but there are plenty of other first-year guys making serious contributions, like running back Doug Martin did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their win on Thursday night. Who has been the best non-QB rookie so far this season?
- Charley Casserly NFL.com
Plenty of names to choose from, but Panthers' Kuechly stands out
There have been a number of rookies who have played well this season. New England Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones has been solid getting after the quarterback and also playing the run. Doug Martin had his best game against Minnesota, and fellow Buccaneer rookies Mark Barron (safety) and Lavonte David (linebacker) have also stood out. Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris has been the perfect fit as the one-cut downhill runner Mike Shanahan likes in his system. And offensive tackle Matt Kalil has solidified the offensive line in Minnesota, doing a fine job as a run and pass blocker.
I could make an argument for any of the above players as the best non-QB rookie, but I'll place my vote with Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. And I'll base it solely on the past two games when he has played middle linebacker, his natural position. He has shown excellent instincts to find the ball against the run and pass. If he played all 16 games in the middle, instead of outside where he started the season, he would be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
- Gregg Rosenthal NFL.com
Patriots' Jones jumps out among several impact rookies on defense
Great question. Doug Martin has to be in that conversation. He's been sensational since Tampa's bye. Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith makes an impact play every week. Chandler Jones is already New England's best pass rusher. Luke Kuechly has looked terrific since getting moved to middle linebacker in Carolina. Janoris Jenkins is a good starting cornerback for the St. Louis Rams.
You may have asked for one name, but I just gave you five for free. That's value. But if forced to go with just one, I'd pick Jones.
- Jason Smith NFL.com
The Browns found their franchise receiver in Gordon
Josh Gordon has quickly brought a dynamic element to the Cleveland Browns' passing game. He was supposed to be a project, a year away from contributing after not playing college football last season. But so far he's the one responsible for basically all of Brandon Weeden's success through the air (even though he dropped a potential game-winning TD last week).
With four scores in his last three games, and most of them on deep balls, Gordon has become the team's No. 1 receiver, taking over for Greg Little, who has fallen out of favor in Cleveland. It's no coincidence Weeden took off when he started targeting Gordon (who has 22 targets the past three games). He's been better than Justin Blackmon, Kendall Wright and all the other rookie receivers this season. Looks like the Browns knew what they were doing in the supplemental draft.