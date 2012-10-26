Chandler Jones, Josh Gordon lead standout rookies this season

Published: Oct 26, 2012 at 06:51 AM

We talk about rookie quarterbacks ad nauseam, but there are plenty of other first-year guys making serious contributions, like running back Doug Martin did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their win on Thursday night. Who has been the best non-QB rookie so far this season?

  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • Plenty of names to choose from, but Panthers' Kuechly stands out

There have been a number of rookies who have played well this season. New England Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones has been solid getting after the quarterback and also playing the run. Doug Martin had his best game against Minnesota, and fellow Buccaneer rookies Mark Barron (safety) and Lavonte David (linebacker) have also stood out. Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris has been the perfect fit as the one-cut downhill runner Mike Shanahan likes in his system. And offensive tackle Matt Kalil has solidified the offensive line in Minnesota, doing a fine job as a run and pass blocker.

I could make an argument for any of the above players as the best non-QB rookie, but I'll place my vote with Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. And I'll base it solely on the past two games when he has played middle linebacker, his natural position. He has shown excellent instincts to find the ball against the run and pass. If he played all 16 games in the middle, instead of outside where he started the season, he would be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

  • Gregg Rosenthal NFL.com

  • Patriots' Jones jumps out among several impact rookies on defense

Great question. Doug Martin has to be in that conversation. He's been sensational since Tampa's bye. Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith makes an impact play every week. Chandler Jones is already New England's best pass rusher. Luke Kuechly has looked terrific since getting moved to middle linebacker in Carolina. Janoris Jenkins is a good starting cornerback for the St. Louis Rams.

You may have asked for one name, but I just gave you five for free. That's value. But if forced to go with just one, I'd pick Jones.

  • Jason Smith NFL.com

  • The Browns found their franchise receiver in Gordon

Josh Gordon has quickly brought a dynamic element to the Cleveland Browns' passing game. He was supposed to be a project, a year away from contributing after not playing college football last season. But so far he's the one responsible for basically all of Brandon Weeden's success through the air (even though he dropped a potential game-winning TD last week).

With four scores in his last three games, and most of them on deep balls, Gordon has become the team's No. 1 receiver, taking over for Greg Little, who has fallen out of favor in Cleveland. It's no coincidence Weeden took off when he started targeting Gordon (who has 22 targets the past three games). He's been better than Justin Blackmon, Kendall Wright and all the other rookie receivers this season. Looks like the Browns knew what they were doing in the supplemental draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW