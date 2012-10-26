Chandler Jones, Josh Gordon lead standout rookies this season

Josh Gordon has quickly brought a dynamic element to the Cleveland Browns ' passing game. He was supposed to be a project, a year away from contributing after not playing college football last season. But so far he's the one responsible for basically all of Brandon Weeden 's success through the air (even though he dropped a potential game-winning TD last week ).

With four scores in his last three games, and most of them on deep balls, Gordon has become the team's No. 1 receiver, taking over for Greg Little, who has fallen out of favor in Cleveland. It's no coincidence Weeden took off when he started targeting Gordon (who has 22 targets the past three games). He's been better than Justin Blackmon, Kendall Wright and all the other rookie receivers this season. Looks like the Browns knew what they were doing in the supplemental draft.