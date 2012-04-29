Around the League

Presented By

Chandler Harnish had deal in place with Chargers

Published: Apr 29, 2012 at 03:21 PM

By the looks of it on YouTube, Mr. Irrelevant, Chandler Harnish, had a party Sunday to celebrate his name finally being called in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Colts, as you know, selected the quarterback from Northern Illinois 253rd.

We're not interested in the party itself. What caught our attention, though, about the video was Harnish's detailed explanation to family and friends on how the final moments of the draft went down for him.

Apparently, the Colts snatched Harnish away from the San Diego Chargers at the last minute.

"Late in the seventh round I'm very depressed. ... I was getting calls from like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders, just a bunch of teams were (calling) -- and I'm talking to my agent every three minutes," Harnish explains. "It looked like we were about ready to set up a free agency deal. I was ready to go to San Diego. ...

"They wanted the decision 10 minutes after they could put the deal on the table, and this was still at pick 240," Harnish says. "So there were still 13 picks to go. And they put the deal on the table that they wanted me to be a free agent and I had to say 'yes' to it. ... We tell San Diego we want that deal. Well, my agent tells the Colts, 'Hey, he's going to San Diego if you guys don't draft him with your last pick.' So, because of that, the Colts were like, 'We want him. We want to take him before he goes to free agency, and then he goes to San Diego.'"

There are two things to take from this. First, were the Chargers negotiating with a prospect before the draft ended? While we don't know the nature of those conversations, Harnish's explanation was pretty telling.

Secondly, and what we really love about this video, is Harnish peeling back the curtain on the draft experience for little-known prospects holding out hope of hearing their names called. Now we know how stressful it must be.

Unfortunately, Harnish didn't update us on if he'll cash in on Mrs. Irrelevant's offer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW