Chan Gailey: Geno Smith is Jets' starting quarterback

What we didn't know until now is that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey already views Smith as the Week 1 starter, barring injury.
Gailey told reporters Wednesday that there will be no quarterback competition with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick this summer.
"Right now, Geno is the starter," Gailey said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "And the way we expect it to be."
Gailey showered praise upon Smith, noting that the enigmatic quarterback can "make every throw in the book" and is "very talented."
The new regime's clear-cut delineation of the quarterback depth chart is a refreshing change from last offseason, when Rex Ryan and Michael Vick served and volleyed semantics for a couple of months while Smith was given the greater share of first-team practice reps.
The front office has supplied Smith with a true No. 1 receiver (Brandon Marshall), a top-notch second receiver (Eric Decker), a playmaking deep threat (Devin Smith) and a promising pass-catching tight end (Jace Amaro) since the start of last offseason. It's now or never for the No. 39 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast ranks every starting quarterback on "The Dalton Scale" and goes over all the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.