Champ Bailey visits New Orleans Saints on Tuesday

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey is meeting with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
He plans to visit at least one more team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, unless contract talks go well with the Saints.
Bailey, 36 in June, is coming off the worst season of his career. He battled a chronic foot injury from August until Super Bowl XLVIII, when Doug Baldwinbeat him down the sideline for a 37-yard gain.
Assuming he's now back to full health, Bailey makes sense for a Saints team with questionable cornerback depth behind Keenan Lewis.
