Champ Bailey to sign one-day contract, retire with Broncos

Denver announced Friday that the veteran cornerback will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Broncos, the team with which Bailey spent 10 of his 15 seasons. There will be a press conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
Bailey was one of the game's premier shutdown cornerbacks, being named to 12 Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro teams and the NFL 2000s All-Decade team during his storied career.
He latched on to the New Orleans Saints as a member of the practice squad earlier this year but was cut before the 2014 season started. Bailey's agent told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport in October that the defensive back would hang up his cleats.
Bailey's legend will be forever memorialized at Sports Authority Field at Mile High and, very likely, the Hall of Fame when his name comes up for consideration.