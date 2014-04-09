Champ Bailey set to play cornerback, Saints GM says

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed Wednesday that New Orleans intends to play Bailey only at cornerback this season.
"You always have a need for good players and that's a valuable position," Loomis said, via The Times-Picayune.
Bailey, 35, said he was open to a possible move to safety after signing his two-year deal to join the Saints. Safety is a well-stocked position for the team, however: Kenny Vaccaro and Jairus Byrd are locked-in starters and New Orleans matched the Atlanta Falcons' offer sheet to retain Rafael Bush this week.
With those three established players in the fold, the Saintscould be primed for more three-safety looks, something they used in spots last season. Bailey doesn't fit in that equation, meaning the 12-time Pro Bowl corner is likely to earn his paycheck starting across from Keenan Lewis.
