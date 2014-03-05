Champ Bailey released by Denver Broncos

Champ Bailey's Hall of Fame career will not continue in Denver. The 12-time Pro Bowl pick is being released by the Denver Broncos, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a team source.
That means Bailey will hit the free-agent market for the first time.
Bailey was a long-time leader for the Broncos, but his production no longer matched his big salary. The move also saves the Broncosabout $10 million on the salary cap.
This means Denver faces big questions in the secondary, with the team's best cornerback, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, also a free agent.
Bailey, meanwhile, should get a short-term contract offer after the top tier of free-agent cornerbacks land with their new teams next week.
