Champ Bailey, John Fox address Denver Broncos

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Champ Bailey is the longest-tenured member of the Denver Broncos. When folks around the team speak of leadership, they start with Bailey.
Bailey's message: "Make the game bigger than just yourself." Bailey said the game is more important than just you. It's about the team; it's about everyone.
Fox's message was that the preparation for the game truly took seven months, not two weeks. Fox told the Broncos they were ready and not to get caught up in the emotions. That the passion of the game will take care of itself when it arrives.
The Seahawks didn't have any special Saturday night speech, according to Rapoport. They did their normal routine at the team hotel.