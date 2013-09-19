Champ Bailey, Joel Dreessen back at Broncos practice

The Denver Broncos are reeling from the loss of one All-Pro. They got another one back on the field Thursday.
USA Today reported cornerback Champ Baileyreturned to practice, his first since spraining his foot Aug. 17.
Bailey was in full pads, a positive sign he could return to the lineup when the Broncos host the Oakland Raiders on Monday night. Chris Harris has been starting in Bailey's place, but Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has filled Bailey's role of covering the opposition's top receiver.
The Broncos also got tight end Joel Dreessen back at practice Thursday. Dreessen had been restricted to working on the side with trainers while recovering from his second arthroscopic knee procedure of the summer.
Dreessen's place in the Broncos' pecking order is less certain than Bailey's, however. Julius Thomas has locked down the starting tight end job with a dynamic start to the season.