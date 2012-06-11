Chad Ochocinco takes his talents to South Beach

Chad Ochocinco wasn't out of work for long.
The veteran wide receiver has signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, the team confirmed on Monday night.
The news comes hours after Dolphins coach Joe Philbin acknowledged during a news conference that the team "recently" worked out the six-time Pro Bowl selection. Team owner Stephen Ross later confirmed that the workout was on Monday.
Ochocinco, 34, was released by the New England Patriots last Thursday. He had just 15 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the team.
Ochocinco joins a Miami offense attempting to fill the void left by Pro Bowl wideout Brandon Marshall, who was traded to the Chicago Bears in March. Other receivers on the roster include Brian Hartline, Davone Bess and Legedu Naanee.
The Dolphins undoubtedly know they're not getting the same Ochocinco who posted six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2002 to 2007. He'll likely have to fight to find a role in Miami's offense. If he struggles to grasp Miami's system in the same way he did with New England, his union with the Dolphins could be brief.
But probably not so brief that he won't have a prominent role in the new season of "Hard Knocks." Makes you wonder ...