Chad Ochocinco struggles during Pats practice

Chad Ochocinco was a man set adrift in the offense of the New England Patriots last season. The light never went on.
With a full offseason to pore over the playbook, the veteran wideout is running out of excuses.
Ochocinco, however, "seemed to pick up where he left off" at Thursday's OTA session, according to the Boston Globe. Teammate Deion Branch had to instruct him where to line up on one play. Ochocinco later proceeded to draw an offsides penalty and was asked to run a lap by coaches.
Let's not melt over this. It's a couple of plays in May. Veterans are shaking off the rust. Besides, the man was robbed on Wednesday. He is shaken and vulnerable.
Bill Belichick might have the heart to look past today's errors, but he isn't a coach willing to put up with players who can't grasp their role -- if not everyone's role -- within the scheme.