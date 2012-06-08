Chad Ochocinco Stock Report: Dolphins trending

At this point, we barely have more than hints and conjecture about Chad Ochocinco's future, though he has worked out for at least one team.
That's not going to stop us from starting a Stock Watch for him.
Stock Up
1. Miami Dolphins: Ochocinco worked out for the Dolphins on Monday, coach Joe Philbin confirmed. Philbin allowed that the 'Fins are doing their "homework," which likely means any interest is extremely preliminary at this point. Dolphins RB Reggie Bush sounds like he'd by psyched to work with Ochocinco, though; he told NFL Network's "Total Access" on Monday that he would love to have Ochocinco as a teammate.
2. Ochocinco's Twitter account: If nothing else, we have found a story that OCNN should be able to break. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills make sense for Ochocinco on paper, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.
3. Canadian Football League: Ochocinco north of the border. We could totally see this happening.
Stock Down
1. Dallas Cowboys: A Dallas scout watched Ochocinco, according to the Sports XChange. He did not come away impressed.
3. Baltimore Ravens: Mentioned as a possibility by ESPN, the Ravens have already dismissed Ochocinco as a possibility.
4. Cincinnati Bengals: The good news is that new Bengals assistant Hue Jackson loves Ochocinco. The bad news is that coach Marvin Lewis would never let him near his team.
5. San Francisco 49ers: With Randy Moss and Mario Manningham signed this offseason, there isn't room for Ochocinco despite the fact that the 49ers reportedly showed interest last year.
6. Oakland Raiders: The Raiders showed interest in Ochocinco when Jackson was there, but he doesn't seem like the type of guy general manager Reggie McKenzie would want.