Chad Ochocinco released by New England Patriots

NFL Network's Albert Breer confirmed Thursday, via a source with knowledge of the situation, that the Patriots released Ochocinco after trying to trade him throughout the day.
Photo gallery
![](http://www.nfl.com/goto?id=09000d5d829a637b)
ESPN first reported Ochocinco's release. The team later confirmed the move in a release.
Earlier Thursday, a report emerged that Ochocinco left the Patriots' facility suddenly. It was later reported that he had an "eye appointment." Ochocinco's next appointment likely will be to the airport to visit another team.
This isn't a situation like Terrell Owens or even Randy Moss. As the Boston Globe pointed out Thursday, Ochocinco reportedly looked "very fast" and was in good shape physically at Patriots practices this offseason. He just never could pick up the offense. He caught only 15 passes last year, good for sixth on the team.
UPDATE: Ochocinco wrote on Twitter: "Thoroughly enjoyed the oppurtunity to play for the "Patriot" organization... fans were wicked awesome, I wish all of you the best..."