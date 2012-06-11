Chad Ochocinco optimistic about Dolphins' interest

The Miami Dolphins have had a lot of players in for tryouts this offseason. It's business as usual for NFL teams, and most of the players that try out do not get signed.
That's why we wouldn't get too excited yet that Chad Ochocinco will work out for the team this week. Still, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Sunday that Ochocinco's camp is "optimistic" there is "genuine interest" from Miami.
When we first tried to guess potential landing spots for Ochocinco after his release, Miami and Jacksonville were the two places that made the most sense. That's largely because we could see a path for Ochocinco to make the Dolphins' roster.
The depth chart is topped by Brian Hartline, Davone Bess and Legedu Naanee. It gets even thinner after that. If Ochocinco has anything left -- which is a huge if -- he could potentially get on the field for the Dolphins.
We hope Ochocinco gets a shot, if only for the "Hard Knocks" entertainment value.