Chad Ochocinco not drawing interest from Jets

We can already cross one name off of Chad Ochocinco's possible wish list for his next team. Rich Cimini of ESPNNewYork.com noted Thursday, citing a source, that the New York Jets "have no interest" in the aging receiver.
Instant Debate: Hanging Chad?
The Jets reportedly are "comfortable" with their current group, and they like the youth of the position. Reading between the lines, that could indicate the Jets are also not interested in a reunion with Braylon Edwards.
It's no surprise that New York doesn't want Ochocinco after successfully taking him out of two games last year. You can also cross off other teams like the Atlanta Falcons that went out of their way to debunk reports of interest in Ochocinco last year.
We don't think Ocho will have to become a full-time reality show star yet, though. At least one team should give him a shot. (Even if some smart folks around NFL.com disagree.)