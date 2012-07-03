Chad Ochocinco: I'm going to play until I'm 40

It wasn't so long ago that folks were wondering if Chad Ochocinco would get another job. He landed on his feet quickly with the Miami Dolphins, perhaps the only team that would allow him to look like a favorite for a starting spot.
Ochocinco still has to earn that spot, but he's already thinking past this year. Like the next six years.
"I'm going to play 'til I'm 40 years old, and this year I'm going to show the world I can," Johnson told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel recently.
At 34, Ochocinco is strictly on a year-to-year basis. We'd be somewhat surprised if he is still in the league next year, much less at 40 years old.
"I ate every bit of that humble pie," Ochocinco said about his season with the New England Patriots. "I believe it made me a better man, a better player."
Even Ochocinco's personal football guru Charlie Collins has said things have to change. He was Ochocinco's coach at Santa Monica College.
"He needs to turn Ochocinco down to turn Chad Johnson up," Collins said.
In somewhat related news, Ochocinco is getting married July 4 in a made-for-TV wedding that will air in a segment on a television reality show about his life with Evelyn Lozada. (Who is a star most famous for making
baskets
bank after splitting with Antoine Walker.)
To Ochocinco's credit, he will be spending his honeymoon training for the season in Los Angeles with Collins. As always, he is talking a great game.
"The Dolphins are the right team, the right offense. I'm at the good place in my life," Ochocinco says. "Everything fits perfectly for me."