Chad Ochocinco faces all or nothing in Miami

Not everyone agrees with our take that the Miami Dolphins' Monday signing of Chad Ochocinco made football sense. We see it as a low-risk, medium-reward move that won't cost them anything but time if he doesn't make the team.
Just don't assume yet that Ochocinco will make it. The OCNN reporter likely needs to win a starting job or he'll get cut. There is no in-between, unlike last year in New England.
Teams don't carry fourth or fifth receivers that don't help on special teams unless they really have to. New England did it last year with Ochocinco because they committed money and draft picks on Ochocinco and wanted to see if he could turn it around. The Dolphins should be able to decide in training camp whether Ochocinco will be on the field for them or not.
He's got a great opportunity.
We see Davone Bess as Miami's top receiver. He's at his best playing in the slot. Brian Hartline is in line for a starting job on the outside. That leaves one other starting spot open on the outside for Ochocinco. He has to beat out guys like Legedu Naanee, Clyde Gates and Roberto Wallace.
The potential is there for Ochocinco to start. If that doesn't happen, he should be out of a job entirely.