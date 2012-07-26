Chad Johnson, Ryan Tannehill in 'Hard Knocks' trailer

We're less than two weeks away from the premiere episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks", which returns on August 7 after taking last year off due to the lockout. Whether or not you're a fan of the team that HBO and NFL Films follow around during camp, the series provides an extraordinary glimpse behind the curtain of an NFL team. It's also a great way to get the juices flowing for the start of the regular season.
This week, HBO released a new trailer for the series featuring the players and coaches who will be in the spotlight during training camp. First-year head coach Joe Philbin, quarterbacks David Garrard, Matt Moore and Ryan Tannehill, running back Reggie Bush all make an appearance. There's also, of course, a few action shots of wide receiver Chad Johnson.