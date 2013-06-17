Chad Johnson released from Broward jail after apology

The Associated Press reported Monday that Johnson would be released from jail after he apologized Monday to Broward County Circuit Judge Kathleen McHugh for his behavior in her courtroom last week.
"I just wanted to apologize for disrespecting the court last time," said Johnson, wearing a tan jail jumpsuit with his hands shackled at the waist, The AP reported. "I apologize. I did have time to reflect on the mistakes I made in this courtroom."
McHugh accepted the apology. Johnson was released Monday afternoon.
Johnson slapped his lawyer on the butt during a hearing for a probation violation. When the rest of the court room snickered, McHugh sentenced Johnson to 30 days in jail. That sentence was reduced Monday morning.
Johnson's attorney, Adam Swickle, said the rear-end slap was just a football player's way of saying thanks. We're thankful this story has reached its conclusion and hopeful that Johnson's legal troubles are behind him.