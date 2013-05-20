Chad Johnson out on bail after turning himself in

NFL.com confirmed last Thursday that a warrant was issued for the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson after he allegedly violated several terms of his probation. On Monday, Johnson turned himself in.
The Broward Sheriff's office told NFL.com that Johnson turned himself in at the courthouse Monday. Court documents confirm that Johnson indeed was arrested
Johnson then was booked into a Broward County jail and later relased after posting bail, which had been set at $1,000. The Los Angeles Times reported Johnson's next hearing is set for June 3.
The sheriff's office confirmed last week that Johnson failed to meet with probation specialists on Feb. 15 and March 15. Johnson also failed to show proof of enrollment and completion of the "Batterers Intervention Program." The probation stemmed from when Johnson was charged with domestic battery on his then-wife, Evelyn Lozada, on Aug. 11, 2012.