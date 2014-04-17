Chad Johnson joins CFL's Montreal Alouettes

Chad Johnson has found a new home north of the border.
The former NFL receiver signed a two-year contract Thursday with the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes:
After a celebrated 10-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals and brief stints with the Patriots and Dolphins, Johnson hasn't played a pro snap since August 2012, when he was released by Miami on the heels of a domestic violence incident involving his now ex-wife.
He's generated zero interest on the NFL's open market, but Alouettes general manager Jim Popp sees a use for the 36-year-old pass-catcher, telling The Associated Press on Tuesday: "He's in great shape. He wants to play and we'll see how things are."
The team gushed over the move in a Thursday press release: "Johnson se joint aux Alouettes après avoir passé 11 saisons dans la NFL, dont les dix première avec les Bengals de Cincinnati. Le receveur élite a cumulé 11 059 verges sur réception en carrière, ce qui le place au 30e rang de tous les temps dans la NFL. Il a également capté 766 passes en plus d'inscrire 67 majeurs. Il a conservé une moyenne de 14,4 verges par attrapé en 166 matchs chez nos voisins du Sud."
And the excitement is palpable:
