Chad Johnson hopes for another chance at NFL roster

"I think everyone deserves a second chance," Johnson said. "Many would say I might not deserve it. I would like to finish my career the right way. I don't want the last thing to be remembered, 'Well, Chad was cut from the Dolphins for an incident he had with his wife.' I would love to grace the football field one more time and to help some team. I'm not injured; there is nothing wrong with me. I've learned my lesson, especially after those past seven days."