Chad Johnson headed to jail for 30 days after butt slap

Chad Johnson is going to jail.
The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, last signed to the Miami Dolphins, will serve 30 days in jail after violating the terms of his probation in a domestic violence case, The Associated Press reported Monday. Johnson pleaded no contest to allegations of head-butting his former wife, Evelyn Lozada, last August.
It appears a plea deal that called for no jail time could have been reached had Johnson behaved with more respect in court Monday. Broward County Circuit Judge Kathleen McHugh rejected the deal after Johnson slapped his attorney on the butt in a playful manner.
"Is there something funny about this?" McHugh said, according to The AP. "The whole courtroom was laughing. I'm not going to accept these plea negotiations. This isn't a joke."
Johnson responded: "This is your courtroom. I have no intent to make this a joke. It's not funny. My life is in a shambles right now, and I try my best to laugh and keep a smile on my face."
Johnson, who also had his probation extended for three months, has made a career out of being the court jester. It sure looks like it cost him Monday.