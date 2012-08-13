Chad Johnson, Evelyn Lozada VH1 reality show shelved

In the wake of Chad Johnson's arrest on a domestic violence charge, VH1 has buried a reality show that was to feature Johnson and his wife, Evelyn Lozada.
The New York Times reported Monday that VH1 has shelved the reality show, "Ev & Ocho." Eleven episodes were taped, with the first scheduled to hit the air on Sept. 3. VH1 quickly audibled after Johnson's Saturday arrest for allegedly head-butting Lozada during a fight in the couple's driveway.
In a statement, VH1 said it was pulling "Ev & Ocho" because of "unfortunate events over the weekend and the seriousness of the allegations." The cable channel added it "has no current plans of airing it."
If you're keeping score at home, Johnson was arrested, fired from his job, and lost starring roles on two prominent reality shows in the span of three days. Dark days for The Artist Formerly Known As Ochocinco.