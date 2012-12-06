Chad Greenway regrets 'super-duper drunk' comment

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway raised eyebrows earlier this week when he said he hoped his fans would show up to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears "super-duper drunk" by drinking liquor, not beer.
The game starts at noon locally, which presents some logistical problems.
"Yeah, I would say morning drinking," Greenway suggested to The Star Tribune. "Why not? You could pull an all-nighter. Then you'd have the drunk, tired guys who will really be obnoxious."
Comments like these were made routinely 30 years ago. They would get a laugh and be forgotten immediately. This is 2012, so Greenway's comments drew criticism.
"Obviously, I could have used some more responsible words," Greenway told WMVP-AM Chicago on Thursday, via ESPNChicago.com. "I think the people that know me, the beat writers included, know that I said that sort of tongue-in-cheek.
"I played football at the University of Iowa, and all I knew was that they started drinking at about 5 o'clock at those games for tailgating, so I thought it would be OK to say it," Greenway said. "Obviously I just went a little far."
Greenway's words were poorly chosen. Crucifying him for them is going a little too far as well.