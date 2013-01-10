Chad Greenway, Jermaine Gresham added to Pro Bowl rosters

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl team as an injury replacement for DeMarcus Ware of the Dallas Cowboys.
Greenway will be the first Vikings linebacker to play in consecutive Pro Bowls since Scott Studwell in 1987-88. Greenway was picked as an injury replacement last year for Lance Briggs of the Chicago Bears.
The Vikings credited Greenway with a career-high 191 tackles in 2012, based on coaches' film review. The NFL credited Greenway with 148 tackles, good for third in the league. He has led the Vikings in tackles in five of his seven seasons. Greenway also had seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 2012.
In related news, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham is taking the spot of Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller who is injured, the team announced Thursday.
