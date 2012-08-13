Chad Clifton to take New England Patriots physical

The New England Patriots are examining all options in an effort to improve their offensive line. NFL Network has learned that the team will give tackle Chad Clifton a physical this week.
We reported Sunday that the Patriots were interested in Clifton. Now we know he's headed to Foxborough to be examined.
The Patriots also hosted wide receiver Plaxico Burress on Sunday. NFL Network confirms the workout was "exploratory" in nature. A signing does not appear to be imminent.
Clifton could possibly give New England depth at tackle. Second-year pro Nate Solder struggled at left tackle in the Patriots' preseason opener, while right tackle Sebastian Vollmer continues to have injury problems.