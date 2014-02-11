CFL players fined for negative Michael Sam comments

Michael Sam's public announcement that he's gay has received widespread support, from his alma mater Missouri to current NFL players to the President of the United States.
Of course, not everyone is going to be acceptant of Sam's sexual orientation. Enter Arland Bruce III and Bryant Turner, two Canadian Football League players who were fined an undisclosed amount Tuesday for using social media to criticize the NFL draft prospect.
"The comments made by these players are extremely disappointing and do not represent the CFL's views or the views of the vast majority of our players," CFL commissioner Mark Cohon said, according to the league's official website.
"The CFL is supportive of openly gay athletes in professional sports and we commend the courage shown by Michael Sam. During the offseason, we have been working with an organization that specializes in this subject and look forward to announcing a formal partnership with them in the near future."
Turner quickly deleted a tweet that poked fun at homosexuals in the locker room. Bruce posted an Instagram message that included graphic language and the instruction to "submit to God." He also misspelled "gay," which gives you an idea of what we're working with here.
We're curious if the NFL would react in the same manner as the CFL if a player directed social media invective toward Sam. Also interesting would be the NFL Players Association's approach to a fine that involved one member of the union denigrating another.
