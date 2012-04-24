Cerrato: Redskins almost drafted LeSean McCoy

Most Redskins fans still like the new regime of GM Bruce Allen and coach Mike Shanahan, despite back-to-back rough seasons. The reason: They aren't Vinny Cerrato.
Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday, Cerrato says that he almost solved the team's running back position for years to come.
"I remember one time we had a trade, we were in the second round and had a trade done. I called Stump Mitchell the running back coach, I said 'Stump, I can trade right now, I can get the second-round pick. We can take Shady McCoy. Do you want him? I can get it done. We're on the clock. I'm on the phone.' He said, 'No, I don't want him.' I said okay. I said I'm not trading for a guy if my position coach does not want the guy," Cerrato said via Dan Steinberg of DC Sports Bog.
This feels like an end to a Scooby Doo episode. And I would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for that darned position coach!
All of Cerrato's stories are well worth a read, but he wasn't always the victim of bad luck. He recalls trying to trade up for Brian Orkapo.
"Denver's on the clock the pick before us, and I called them. How about this, I offer them a third-round pick to swap, and they called me back and they said No, you're gonna get your guy, don't worry about it, you don't have to trade. How about that one? [Laughter.]," Cerrato said.
All, the Vinny Cerrato era. Funnier in retrospect than it was at the time.