Cerrato: Redskins almost drafted LeSean McCoy

"I remember one time we had a trade, we were in the second round and had a trade done. I called Stump Mitchell the running back coach, I said 'Stump, I can trade right now, I can get the second-round pick. We can take Shady McCoy. Do you want him? I can get it done. We're on the clock. I'm on the phone.' He said, 'No, I don't want him.' I said okay. I said I'm not trading for a guy if my position coach does not want the guy," Cerrato said via Dan Steinberg of DC Sports Bog.