Cecil Shorts (groin) shipped to Jacksonville Jaguars' IR

One day after Jaguars coach Gus Bradley told reporters the team was "seriously" considering shutting down the wide receiver, Jacksonville will ship Shorts to injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. The Florida Times-Union first reported the news.
It marks the end of a productive third-year campaign for Shorts, who hauled in a team-leading 66 catches for 777 yards and three scores in 13 games before a nagging groin injury sidelined him.
Shorts missed Jacksonville's Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills and told The Florida Times-Union last Friday that he'll need to undergo surgery to correct the injury.
Shorts -- along with running back Jordan Todman and tackle Luke Joeckel -- form the heart of a young crop of offensive talent in Jacksonville. If Justin Blackmon can stay clean and return to form, he and Shorts give Jacksonville an intriguing duo at wide receiver heading into 2014.