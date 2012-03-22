Around the League

Casserly: Colts can't worry about outside opinions

Published: Mar 22, 2012 at 10:54 AM

As I was watching footage of Andrew Luck's pro day, it occurred to me that Charley Casserly was having lunch approximately 15 feet to my right.

Casserly -- whose long career includes GM stints with the Redskins (1989-99) and Texans (2002-06) -- is a fascinating draft figure, thanks in part to his famous decision to take Mario Williams over Reggie Bush with the No. 1 pick in the 2006 draft.

Bush -- fresh off an outstanding collegiate run at USC -- earned comparisons to Gale Sayers and was considered by many the hands-down first overall pick. Casserly and the Texans thought otherwise, making a decision that worked out for the club in the long run.

With the Colts expected to take Luck first overall next month, I asked Casserly if he believes Jim Irsay & Co. are feeling any pressure, especially with Robert Griffin III's stock continuing to soar.

"When you're with a team, you shouldn't worry about those things," said Casserly, now an analyst for NFL Network. "You basically evaluate it, make the decisions that are best for the team and go on. You can't worry about what other people think, because people will change their thinking if it's the right move.

"If it ends up being a popular move at the time and it's wrong, they'll change their thinking, too. 'You should have known better. We don't know, you're the one who's supposed to know.' And that's why you totally ignore any kind of public opinion when you're making decisions."

Casserly declined to draw conclusions off Luck's pro day, explaining "you know nothing by watching television." Much is being made of Luck's on-target 70-yard pass that ended his workout at Stanford, and I asked if that type of throw is enough to assuage concerns Luck may not have the arm strength to be an elite passer in the NFL.

"When you're evaluating arm strength, 70 yards is good, but to me, I evaluate more the 18-yard out cut," Casserly said. "Does that thing get there on a line? He's more a guy who gets the ball out there on time than guns it, but it gets there. I think when I watch him throw the ball on tape I don't have any question about his arm.

"Does he have a cannon? No, but the ball gets there, he can make all the throws, great anticipation, accuracy is good, and he's very efficient."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

