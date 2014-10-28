Case Keenum waived by St. Louis Rams

The team waived Keenum after acquiring safety Mark Barron on Tuesday, per the league's transaction wire.
Claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans on Sept. 1, Keenum was a healthy scratch in all seven games this season, including Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Undrafted out of Houston after setting multiple NCAA records, Keenum started eight games for the Texans in 2013. Although he flashed playmaking ability and a willingness to take shots down the field in his first few starts, he was undone by his inability to identify and defeat blitzes.
His agent's first call should probably be to Baltimore, where former Texans coach Gary Kubiak is running the Ravens' offense. The home-state Cowboys might also be inclined to kick his tires following Tony Romo's back injury in Monday night's game.
The recent success of similarly limited quarterbacks such as Austin Davis, Brian Hoyer and Colt McCoy bodes well for Keenum's chances of getting another shot at an NFL roster. Once that happens, he will have to show improvement in the face of pressure to be trusted with the primary backup role.
