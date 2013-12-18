Case Keenum out; QB Matt Schaub to start for Texans

Case Keenum was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a right thumb injury, interim coach Wade Phillips announced Wednesday. T.J. Yates will back up Schaub.
"Our team is 100 percent behind (Schaub) and I know our real fans are going to be cheering for our team and also for him," Phillips said.
Schaub was booed so lustily the last time he played at home that he had to go to a silent count in order for his offensive linemen to hear him. A portion of the crowd also cheered when Schaub was hurt earlier this season.
The Texans are on a 12-game losing streak, and haven't hit bottom yet. Most of their losses have gone down to the wire, but their recent results indicate a team that is ready for the offseason. Gary Kubiak was fired after they lost in Jacksonville, and then the Texans were handled in Indianapolis by the Colts, 25-3.
As well as Keenum played when he first took over for Schaub, this move probably helps Houston's small chances to win Sunday. Denver needs to beat Houston in order to stay in position for home-field advantage in the conference playoffs and ensure that it wins the AFC West.
Schaub is entering his final two games with the franchise after starting 85 games over the last eight seasons. An upset win at home against Peyton Manning would be quite the way to go out.
