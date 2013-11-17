Case Keenum out, Matt Schaub in for Houston Texans

After watching his defense roll over Sunday for a pair of third-quarter touchdown drives, courtesy of Oakland Raiders backups Matt McGloin and Rashad Jennings, Kubiak yanked quarterback Case Keenum in favor of former starter Matt Schaub.
Keenum's offense was ineffective on third downs, leading to a series of three-and-outs. His one bugaboo has been reading the blitz.
The decision to change quarterbacks is still a peculiar one. Keenum's passer rating, yards-per-attempt average and touchdown-to-interception ratio blow Schaub's figures out of the water.
From what we have seen this season, Keenum has a chance to develop into the Texans' long-term solution at quarterback. Schaub does not.
This is the type of panic move that could cause a coach on the hot seat to lose support in the locker room as well as the front office.