Case Keenum benched for Matt Schaub in Texans' loss

Published: Dec 05, 2013 at 03:00 PM
Chris Wesseling

For the second time in three weeks, Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum was yanked in favor of Matt Schaub.

With the Texans trailing by 14 points late in the third quarter of Thursday's 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Gary Kubiak made another quarterback change.

Schaub came on and immediately drove the Texans' offense the length of the field for a seven-play, 77-yard scoring drive to pull the team within one touchdown.

Keenum was 16 of 29 for 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 68.0 passer rating while the undisciplined Texans went through the motions in all three phases of the game.

Schaub finished 17-of-29 passing for 198 yards with one TD and one INT.

As was the case in November, this was a coach's decision as opposed to an injury to the starter.

"I kept myself ready to go," Schaub said after the game. "That's my job, and I'll continue to do so."

Kubiak said he would take his time before making a decision on a starter.

The book is out on Keenum. He's susceptible to too many three-and-outs because he doesn't handle blitzes well.

If Kubiak doesn't trust Keenum after developing him for a season and a half, there's little chance the next Texans coaching staff will install him as the starter.

