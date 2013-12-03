Cary Williams to Bruce Arians: 'Let's not be crybabies'

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was " target="_self">openly unhappy> with the job done by game officials in the team's Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, going as far to call the league office for an explanation before he even left the locker room Sunday.
Arians told reporters he sent copies of 15 plays to NFL headquarters in New York for review. Eagles cornerback Cary Williams isn't on board with Arians' public effort for clarification.
"Let's not be crybabies, man," Williams said Tuesday, via Philadelphia Magazine. "I thought the refs kept them in the game to some degree at times. But it's football, man. It's about going out there and executing. If they came in here with a different attitude, maybe not so nonchalant, thinking it was going to be a cakewalk. ...
"I'm not big on teams sending stuff in, and 'This is what needs to be called.' Play the game, dude. It's football, man. Either you come in and win or you blame it on the refs. Don't blame it on the refs, blame it on your preparation that week. I've never been a fan of coaches sending stuff into the refs unless it was blatant. To me I didn't think there was anything blatant out on the field."
Arians walks a fine line here, asking his players to move on while publicly seeking explanation for an outcome in the past. He left himself open for the type of criticism dropped by Williams on Tuesday.