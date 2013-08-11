Cary Williams sounds off on Philadelphia Eagles' soft D

"If you do that in a game, you're kicked out, so we practice like we play," Kelly said, via Phillymag.com. "We could go get in a street fight, but that's not going to help us. There's a certain way you're supposed to play this game and it's between the whistles. ... Our players knew in that game, and Bill (Belichick) is the same way, one of the reasons we wanted to participate against the Patriots is we knew this isn't gonna turn into a WWE brawl 'cause that's not what it is. It's the game of football."