Cary Williams sounds off on Philadelphia Eagles' soft D

Published: Aug 11, 2013
Chris Wesseling

Cornerback Brandon Boykin recently complained that the New England Patriots were trying to bullyPhiladelphia Eagles players during last week's intrasquad scrimmages.

With a chance to settle the score in Friday's preseason opener, the Eagles' defense rolled over in an embarrassing performance versus Tom Brady and the Patriots' first-string offense.

That feckless showing isn't sitting well with Eagles cornerback Cary Williams, who was kicked out of one practice for fighting a Patriots player.

Accusing the Patriots of talking too much trash and resorting to dirty tactics, Williams said Sunday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer, that his former team -- the Baltimore Ravens -- would have handled the situation differently, fighting for three days.

"It definitely would have been a different situation if it was in Baltimore," Williams said, via the newspaper. "It wouldn't have been a fun practice for the Patriots, I can tell you that."

Williams added that he comes from a culture where players don't turn the other cheek. After Friday's lackluster performance, he's concerned that teams around the league have no fear of the Eagles' defense because they're too soft.

Coach Chip Kelly sounded less than thrilled with Williams' comments.

"If you do that in a game, you're kicked out, so we practice like we play," Kelly said, via Phillymag.com. "We could go get in a street fight, but that's not going to help us. There's a certain way you're supposed to play this game and it's between the whistles. ... Our players knew in that game, and Bill (Belichick) is the same way, one of the reasons we wanted to participate against the Patriots is we knew this isn't gonna turn into a WWE brawl 'cause that's not what it is. It's the game of football."

Williams might have a good point about the Eagles' need for a stiffer backbone, but he's running the risk of landing in Kelly's doghouse after a star-crossed training camp that includes the inflammatory comments, the practice fight and a nagging hamstring injury. Even a healthy and cooperative Williams is just a borderline NFL starter.

