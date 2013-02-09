Cary Williams not fined for shoving ref in Super Bowl

Cary Williams insists he didn't intend to shove an official during Super Bowl XLVII, but anyone watching the game can't help but view the Baltimore Ravens cornerback as a fortunate soul for (a) not being penalized for his actions and (b) not being fined for them.
AFC spokesman Corry Rush confirmed to Around the League on Saturday that Williams will not be docked financially by the NFL for clearly pushing head linesman Steve Stelljes during an entanglement following safety Ed Reed's second-quarter interception of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Williams explained to WJFK-FM this week that he was agitated after having his helmet ripped off on the play. That's understandable, but Mike Pereira, the Fox Sports rules czar and former NFL vice president of officiating, told SI.com's Peter King "it should have merited an ejection."
"I don't know what went through the head linesman's mind, but the fact is you've got to eject for contact," Pereira said.
Instead of being booted, Williams stayed in the game and didn't miss a snap on defense. The rules regarding contact with an official are partly in place to protect referees -- there's no wiggle room -- making this non-call all the more bizarre.