Carson Wentz: I'm 'super excited' to prove my critics wrong

Carson Wentz knows he has doubters. The former North Dakota State star hears the critics who question whether he can make the adjustment from FCS national championship quarterback to bona fide NFL starter.
Wentz understands the jump to the NFL won't be easy, but it's a challenge he's embracing full-heartedly a week away from hearing his name being called out at the 2016 NFL Draft.
"I just really strive to be the best in whatever I'm doing," Wentz said in an exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Rams' official website Thursday. "And the track record of winning speaks for itself. But I think winning can fix a lot of things in this league. And I want everyone to know I'm a winner and I'm going to do what it takes to win."
Wentz visited this week with the Rams, who will pick first at the 2016 NFL Draft on April 28. Wentz and Cal quarterback Jared Goff are widely expected to be the first two players chosen in the draft, with most draft analysts believing the Rams will select Goff over Wentz. If Wentz doesn't go to the Rams, he'll almost certainly be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 overall.
As for his critics, Wentz has a simple message:
"I believe if anyone wants to doubt that I can make the transition, I'm just super excited to prove them wrong," Wentz said.
Be sure to check out the full Wentz interview in the video above.