Carson Palmer won't complain if Cardinals draft QB

Cardinals coach Bruce Arianstold Around The League at February's combine that Carson Palmer has the skills to serve as Arizona's quarterback until he's 37 years old.
Palmer, 34, doesn't deny that, but told Darren Urban of the team's official website on Tuesday that he'll understand if Arians and friends draft a young signal-caller in next month's draft.
Palmer is coming off a season that saw him pass for a career-high 4,274 yards and more touchdowns (24) than he's tossed since 2009. On the flipside, the former Bengal and Raider absorbed an eye-popping 41 sacks, and his 22 picks were the most of his 10-year run in the pros.
The Cardinals are high on Drew Stanton as Palmer's backup, and Arians in February shot down the idea of drafting another arm.
"If I thought there was a guy that was in (Ben Roethlisberger's or Andrew Luck's) caliber, yes," said the coach, "but I don't think quarterbacks learn anything holding clipboards."
NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah suspects otherwise, suggesting in his latest mock that Arizona will dial up Fresno State's Derek Carr if he's available with the 20th pick. We'll find out soon enough what Arians thinks of this year's collection of prospects.
