 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Carson Palmer won't complain if Cardinals draft QB

Published: Apr 15, 2014 at 11:45 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Cardinals coach Bruce Arianstold Around The League at February's combine that Carson Palmer has the skills to serve as Arizona's quarterback until he's 37 years old.

Palmer, 34, doesn't deny that, but told Darren Urban of the team's official website on Tuesday that he'll understand if Arians and friends draft a young signal-caller in next month's draft.

"If you are in a position to draft the best player on your board ... and (a quarterback) is the best player on the board, you are not only making your team better by creating competition but you are helping out the future," Palmer said.

"I know I'm not going to play forever. It's hard for us players to admit that."

Palmer is coming off a season that saw him pass for a career-high 4,274 yards and more touchdowns (24) than he's tossed since 2009. On the flipside, the former Bengal and Raider absorbed an eye-popping 41 sacks, and his 22 picks were the most of his 10-year run in the pros.

The Cardinals are high on Drew Stanton as Palmer's backup, and Arians in February shot down the idea of drafting another arm.

"If I thought there was a guy that was in (Ben Roethlisberger's or Andrew Luck's) caliber, yes," said the coach, "but I don't think quarterbacks learn anything holding clipboards."

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah suspects otherwise, suggesting in his latest mock that Arizona will dial up Fresno State's Derek Carr if he's available with the 20th pick. We'll find out soon enough what Arians thinks of this year's collection of prospects.

The latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" covers the Aldon Smith arrest and analyzes the offseason movers and shakers in the NFC East and NFC South.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.