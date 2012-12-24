Carson Palmer to miss Oakland Raiders' season finale

Carson Palmer's season is over. It's fair to wonder if his Oakland Raiders career could be over, too.
Raiders coach Dennis Allen announced that his quarterback suffered cracked ribs and a bruised lung during Sunday's 17-6 loss in Carolina. Palmer returned to the Bay Area with the team but spent the night at a hospital. Fun.
Allen did not announce who will start at quarterback this week. Matt Leinart replaced Palmer against the Panthers, but the team could be tempted to take a look at Terrelle Pryor before the offseason. The Raiders finish their season in San Diego.
Palmer is due $13 million next season. It's not guaranteed, and he no longer is worth that kind of money at age 33. We don't believe Palmer is as bad as conventional wisdom thinks, but he's not built to carry a franchise on his shoulders. The Raiders seem to be just biding time with him, and they need a long-term solution.
If the Raiders cut Palmer, he wouldn't struggle to get a job. But this is a former No. 1 overall draft pick who openly contemplated retirement in the past. Does he want to keep flailing away for bad franchises? Those are the jobs that will be available.