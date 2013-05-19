 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Carson Palmer 'still has it,' Cardinals' Bruce Arians says

Published: May 19, 2013 at 05:29 AM

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald wants to put his "most frustrating season" behind him. One reason he sounds optimistic that might happen is because of new quarterback Carson Palmer.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who brings his vertical passing game with him to the desert, talked up Palmer's ability to chuck it down the field.

"I think the biggest thing is just his experience level," Arians told ESPN's Merril Hoge on Sunday. "He's tough as nails. As good a deep-ball thrower as I've ever seen. I mean really accurate on the deep ball. He still has it. What he did last year with the Raiders, in a crazy situation, I thought was very, very impressive."

The slight shot at the Oakland Raiders aside, there might not be a better offensive scheme for Palmer's skill set. Palmer always has been able to sling it deep, and Arians' offense is predicated on stretching the defense vertically, which opens up other areas of the field.

There are bigger questions that need addressing: Will Palmer's dubious decision-making dissipate? Will the restacked offensive line be able to protect him? Does Palmer possess the ability to extend the play so those deep patterns can materialize -- something Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck excelled at in Arians' offense.

Breer: Cardinal at a crossroads

Tyrann Mathieu wants to change, but can he? Albert Breer digs deep into a complicated issue facing the Arizona Cardinals. **More ...**

Two other notable topics Arians hit on with Hoge:

» When asked what made him confident in the much-maligned Tyrann Mathieu's ability to stay out of trouble, Arians simply cited his veteran players: "Patrick Peterson stands on the table for him," Arians said, noting he puts trust in his veteran players to give him good advice.

» Arians shared the story of how he felt the first time he saw the lights off in Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano's office. (When he took over after Pagano was diagnosed with cancer, Arians insisted the light in Pagano's office be left on until the coach returned to work.)

"Christmas Eve, we had our normal game-plan meetings and I was walking out of the building and all of a sudden I looked and the light was off," Arians said. "I had to get in the car and dry up some tears before I could drive home. It was an extremely emotional night -- the best Christmas I've ever had."

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.